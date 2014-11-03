Utah Courthouse Goes Batty

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

I am not sure if I can do this story justice. So at a court house in St. George, Utah, people got a pretty timely surprise for Halloween. Employees discovered 50 bats when they arrived for work. They found them in the ceiling, the hallways, the stairwells, even in the courtrooms. Amazingly, everyone just kept working. Officials said they hope to have the bats out of there by this morning. Now if they can just do something about all of those lawyers. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.