The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

VIDEO: You Don't Know Jack-O'-Lanterns

By Adam Cole,
Ryan Kellman
Published October 30, 2014 at 8:25 AM EDT

Decorative gourd season has arrived, and we decided to celebrate by investigating the science and history of pumpkins.

Do you know what happens when you feed ostriches pumpkin seeds? Or when the first pumpkin beer was brewed? Or what to call a zucchini-pumpkin hybrid? Watch our new video to find out.

Did you carve a science-themed pumpkin this year? Send pictures to nprskunkbear@gmail.com. And follow us on Tumblr.

Special thanks to the Dickerson Park Zoo, the Phoenix Zoo and the Minnesota Zoo for their videos of animals eating pumpkins.

Copyright 2021 NPR.

Adam Cole
Ryan Kellman
Ryan Kellman is a producer and visual reporter for NPR's science desk. Kellman joined the desk in 2014. In his first months on the job, he worked on NPR's Peabody Award-winning coverage of the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa. He has won several other notable awards for his work: He is a Fulbright Grant recipient, he has received a John Collier Award in Documentary Photography, and he has several first place wins in the WHNPA's Eyes of History Awards. He holds a master's degree from Ohio University's School of Visual Communication and a B.F.A. from the San Francisco Art Institute.
