Thief In Canada Tries To Make His Getaway In Red Canoe

Published October 30, 2014 at 5:23 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with another installment of Only in Canada. It comes from Halifax, Nova Scotia, where police responded to a burglary. The caller identified a getaway vehicle, a red canoe. The cops didn't even give chase. They just watched from both sides of the harbor until the culprit paddled his getaway vehicle to a park called the Dingle. He then ran for the woods, but officers caught him. They arrested him, took the canoe and recovered the allegedly stolen item, which was a sword. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.