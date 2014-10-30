4 People Dead After Plane Crashes Into Building At Kansas Airport

A small airplane crashed into a building in Wichita's Mid-Continent Airport and killed at least four people on Thursday.

KAKE-TV reports that five others were injured and four are still missing. The station reports:

"Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air 200 reported losing engine power just after takeoff around 9:50 a.m. Thursday.

"Molinaro says the plane crashed into a building on airport property while attempting to return to the runway. The plane reportedly hit the north building of FlightSafety International Cessna pilot's center."

Television images showed flames and black smoke coming from the building.

Wichita Police tweeted that according to the city's Fire Department, the fire was now under control.

