Over A Cappuccino, Italian Mayor Wants To Hear Local Concerns

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Buongiorno. I'm David Greene with an idea from Italy. A mayor there wants to hear his citizens' concerns over breakfast. Pino Palmieri is inviting every family in Roscigno to meet him at the town's main bar. Citizens can choose whatever they want to order - won't cost them a single euro. Over a coffee and a cappuccino, the mayor says, I will listen to their ideas - like maybe stop wasting government money on all these breakfasts. But not so fast, the mayor says he's using his own dough to pay the tab. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.