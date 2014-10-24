© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Halloween Twitter War Pits Conan O'Brien Against Madeleine Albright

Published October 24, 2014 at 5:07 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Call it Halloween diplomacy. Conan O'Brien tweeted yesterday that he's picked out his costume - I'm going as slutty Madeleine Albright - to which Albright tweeted, I'm considering going as hunky Conan O'Brien, but that might be too far-fetched. Conan shot back, yes, my first Twitter war with a former secretary of state. You're next George P. Shultz. Albright's response - never get into a word war with a diplomat, we talk even more than comedians. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.