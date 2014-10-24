© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Facebook's Zuckerberg Shares His Mandarin Skills

Published October 24, 2014 at 5:02 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with reviews of Mark Zuckerberg's performance. The Facebook founder traveled to China and started speaking Chinese - mind blowing - when did he learn? But some Chinese were unimpressed. A blogger said Zuckerberg sounded like an articulate 7-year-old with a mouthful of marbles. In Chinese, the tone with which you pronounce each syllable means a lot, and once Zuckerberg slipped, saying Facebook has 11 mobile users - off by about a billion. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.