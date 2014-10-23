© 2021
With Bears On The Streets, Canadian Town Cancels Halloween

Published October 23, 2014 at 4:47 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And now this. Winter comes early in the Canadian Arctic, which means polar bear season.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

The town of Arviat in northern Canada has actually canceled the outdoor part of Halloween this year in fear of some unwelcome trick-or-treaters. Polar bears have been wandering the streets more than usual, in search of food, moving onto land due to a decrease in sea ice, maybe also due to the seasonal increase in candy.

INSKEEP: I'm imagining that moment - wow, that's a great polar bear costume - wait.

GREENE: (Laughter) Wait a minute.

INSKEEP: Anyway, the town is organizing an indoor alternative for the kids, which now scares adults because that's the idea of hundreds of kids jammed into a gym wired on candy. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.