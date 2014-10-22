© 2021
Quick Facts About Ebola

By Alison Bruzek
Published October 22, 2014 at 10:43 AM EDT

Basic information about Ebola isn't as clear as it probably could be.

A recent poll by the Harvard School of Public Health, for instance, found that 38 percent of Americans are worried that Ebola will infect them or a family member in the next year, despite assurances from officials that the U.S. will stop Ebola in its tracks.

We've put together a primer on what you need to know. We'll update it as new information develops.

