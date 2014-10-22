© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Problem With The Product: Mom Protests 'Breaking Bad' Merchandise

Published October 22, 2014 at 5:07 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There's a limit to how much merchandising you can do. You can sell dolls linked with "Frozen" - "Breaking Bad" is tougher. Toys R Us gave up selling figures based on the story of Walter White. A Florida mom protested making toys inspired by the tale of a dying teacher who becomes a meth dealer. Those toys are gone, leaving kids to make do with more wholesome kids characters, say Harry Potter who attends a school where people are killed by the Dark Lord. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.