UPDATED: After Controversy, Toys R Us Pulls 'Breaking Bad' Action Figures

Update at 7:27 p.m. ET. Toys R Us Pulls Dolls:

After a controversy stirred by a Florida mom, Toys R Us is pulling a line of action figures based on the TV show Breaking Bad.

The AP reports that in a statement, the toy retailer said: "Let's just say, the action figures have taken an indefinite sabbatical."

The retailer had at first said the dolls — one of which was a teacher turned meth dealer — were intended for adults. The dolls, however, will no longer be sold in stores or on the retailer's website.

Walter White and Jesse Pinkman have moved from the small screen to your neighborhood toy store. And some people aren't happy about that at all.

A line of action figures based on the characters from the award-winning AMC show Breaking Bad have been seen on Toys R Us shelves and on ToysRUs.com. One mother, Susan Schrivjer of Fort Myers, Fla., didn't want her children exposed to the toys, which are based on a high school chemistry teacher turned crystal meth dealer and his druggie sidekick. (The Walter White character at Toys R Us even comes complete with a bag of fake crystal meth.)

Schrivjer started a change.org petition. She wrote:

"Parents and grandparents around the world shop at Toys R Us, online and in [stores], with their children and should not be forced to explain why a certain toy comes with a bag of highly dangerous and illegal drugs or why someone who sells those drugs deserves to be made into an action figure.

"Please sign to join me in asking Toys R Us to stop selling the Breaking Bad dolls and return to the family focused atmosphere for which they are known."

As of Tuesday, the petition had over 7,000 signatures.

Schrivjer also made an appearance on the Fort Myers Fox affiliate, Fox4Now. She had harsh words for the toys, although she admitted she was a fan of the show:

" 'Knowing those are the items one needs to make meth I just think that it's wrong,' Schrivjer says. ... 'Kids mimic their action figures, if you will.' Schrivjer tells FOX 4 'Do you want your child in an orange jumpsuit?' "

NBC says Toys R Us defended the action figures:

"Florida mom petitions against Toys 'R Us over Breaking Bad action figures." I'm so mad, I'm burning my Florida Mom action figure in protest — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) October 20, 2014

"In a statement, Toys 'R Us told NBC News that 'the product packaging clearly notes that the items are intended for ages 15 and up' and 'are located in the adult action figure area of our stores.' "

Breaking Bad action figures did not show up on the Toys R Us website during a search by NPR Tuesday. And Toys R Us has not responded to our request for comment. But Wal-Mart, eBay and Barnes and Noble all had the toys for sale online.

Meanwhile, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston is taking all of this news in stride:

