Florida 'Loud Music' Shooter Michael Dunn Gets Life In Prison

A Florida man convicted of first-degree murder for fatally shooting a teenager during an argument over loud music has been sentenced to life in prison.

Michael Dunn, 47, was convicted last month in his second trial, after the first trial ended in a deadlocked jury. He was charged with premeditated murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Jordan Davis. Prosecutors said Dunn, who is white, fired 10 times into an SUV carrying four black teenagers, including Davis, in December 2012.

"Mr. Dunn, your life is effectively over," Circuit Court Judge Russell Healey said at the sentencing. "What is sad is that this case exemplifies that our society seems to have lost its way."

Dunn testified at both trials that he was acting in self-defense and that he fired after Davis rolled down the vehicle's window and flashed what Dunn thought was a gun. He continued to fire as the vehicle sped off.

Prosecutors said Dunn never called 911 and instead went back to his hotel after the shooting, made himself a drink, ordered a pizza, walked his dog and went to sleep, according to The Associated Press.

At Friday's sentencing hearing, Dunn told Davis' parents that he regretted what happened.

"If I could roll back time and do things differently, I would," he said. "I am mortified that I took a life whether it was a justified or not."

In February, Gene Demby of NPR's Code Switch blog took a detailed look at the outcome of the original trial and its overtones.

