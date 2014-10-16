Restaurant Dedicated To Mac And Cheese Opens In Los Angeles

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. In a world filled with anti-carb diets, opening a restaurant devoted to mac and cheese is a bold choice, which is exactly what Kelly Chapman has done. MacOlicious started as a food truck in LA. Now it's a brick-and-mortar eatery. Specialties include mac and cheese with lobster or crab and of course bacon. Chapman told Los Angeles magazine the project started with a bold promise. If I ever left corporate America, she said, I would focus my attention on mac and cheese. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.