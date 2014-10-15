113-Year-Old Woman Lies About Her Age So She Can Join Facebook

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with birthday greetings to Anna Stoehr, who was born in 1900. She is 114 years old today. But don't tell the people at Facebook because Ms. Stoehr tried to sign up for a Facebook account. She could not do it. The social media site was not designed to handle a triple digit age or such an early birth date. So she finally had to lie about her age, shaving off the years until she was merely 99. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.