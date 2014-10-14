© 2021
Missing Parrot Returns But Doesn't Speak English Anymore

Published October 14, 2014 at 7:06 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We have an update on a missing pet. A parrot from Torrance, California, went missing four years ago. It was a talking parrot and according to the owner, spoke with a British accent. All these years later, a vet stumbled across the bird. The Daily Breeze reports nobody knows where the parrot was, but it must've had an interesting time. Instead of speaking English with a British accent, the parrot now speaks Spanish. (Imitating parrot) Braak, que passo, vaya con Dios. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.