© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Principal Makes Good On Bet With Students

Published October 13, 2014 at 6:47 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the triumph of finishing a marathon. Consider my cousin who ran the Chicago Marathon and celebrated by listening to a recorded message by her late father. Then there's Mike Neubert of South Dakota. The school principal told elementary students if they collectively ran 200 miles, he would run a marathon. They did, so he did, and they could watch from classrooms if they wanted to because he ran 73 laps around the school. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.