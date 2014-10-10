© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Scientific Memorabilia Up For Auction Later This Month

Published October 10, 2014 at 7:13 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Years ago in New York, somebody burglarized my apartment, and that is why I no longer own an Atari computer with a TV screen as a monitor. Apparently if I still had it, it could have been valuable. An auction is selling scientific memorabilia, including an old Apple 1 computer. It's expected to go for more than $300,000. That same auction features other scientific treasures, such as a letter by Charles Darwin on the sex life of barnacles. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.