Boxer Refuses To Hand Over Money To Robber

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The best safety advice says if someone pulls a gun on you do what you're told. Eric Snydor of Pittsburgh did not follow the advice, but he had an advantage. Mr. Snydor tells KDKA he was working in a convenience store; a gunman demanded money. The robber did not know the clerk was once the Western Pennsylvania Golden Gloves champ. He not only disarmed the suspect right there in the store, but hit him so hard he was still in the hospital days later. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.