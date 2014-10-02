© 2021
Even If He Wins, Einstein Can't Hold Office In Oakland, Calif.

Published October 2, 2014 at 6:16 AM EDT

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Audie Cornish. Residents of Oakland, California have a new mayoral candidate to choose from today and according to his webpage, Einstein loves to run and promises to quote, "be a very good mayor."

That's because he's quote, "a very good dog," actually, a shepherd mix nominated by members of the Occupy Oakland movement advocating for changes in City Hall. Sadly for Einstein, he doesn't have a dog's chance of winning; canines can't hold public office in Oakland.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.