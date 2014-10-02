© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

China Searches Pigeons Used In Holiday Celebratons

Published October 2, 2014 at 6:56 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You may think security is intrusive at the airport, but it's nothing compared to the indignities suffered by 10,000 pigeons. China released those pigeons as part of the National Day celebration in Beijing. They're said to be a symbol of peace. But in an atmosphere of political protest, authorities worried a pigeon might be used to carry something suspicious. Every pigeon was searched, people ruffled their feathers and also searched inside. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.