Inmate Escapes From Jail Without Anyone Noticing

Good Morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. A lawyer visited a jail in Marysville, Washington, intending to see his client, and guards could not find the inmate. That was their first clue that Rhyan Vasquez escaped. He'd been gone two days without anyone noticing. A review of video finally revealed that Mr. Vasquez deftly backed out of a door and vanished on his way back from Bible study. But for him, the story does not end well. Despite his two day head start, police recaptured him. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.