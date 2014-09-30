© 2021
Wearing Caffeine Won't Help You Lose Weight

Published September 30, 2014 at 6:58 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news on weight loss. Wearing caffeine does not make you slimmer. The Federal Trade Commission hit several companies for deceptive advertising. They claimed leggings, bras and other items were infused with microcapsules of caffeine. Ads said slimming results would be visible in under a month. Authorities say the only part of you that gets slimmer is the pocket with your wallet; although, on the upside, the effect there is immediate. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.