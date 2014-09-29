Swedish Scientists Sneak Dylan Lyrics Into Published Papers

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Audie Cornish with some evidence that science, it's a-changin'. A group of five Swedish scientists have fessed up to having a long-standing wager over Bob Dylan. Whoever can get the most Dylan quotes into articles they publish before they retire gets treated to lunch. It began 17 years ago when two of the scientists wrote an article about intestinal gas and named it "Nitric Oxide And Inflammation: The Answer Is Blowing In The Wind."