Harpist Finds Zoo's Primates A Captive Audience

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When you volunteer with the zoo you do what you have to do. Terry Tacheny volunteers at Como Zoo in St. Paul and she thought the gorillas, orangutans and monkeys seemed lethargic. So she started playing the harp for them. That's what she does; she's a therapeutic harpist whose music is normally meant to soothe hospital patients. As for the gorillas, she admits, I don't speak gorilla, but the primates, she says, purr when she starts to play. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.