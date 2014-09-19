'Portland, Maine' Is Tim McGraw's Break Up Song

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Well, if you got the last word, I guess that makes this the last, last word in business. And today, it is Portland, as in Portland, Maine. That's the port city about 100 miles north of Boston.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We pass along that information - the location, I mean - because apparently, country singer Tim McGraw does not know where Portland is, and he doesn't care.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PORTLAND MAINE")

TIM MCGRAW: (Singing) Portland, Maine. I don't know where that is, and I don't want to know. I don't want to know.

CORNISH: That's from his new album, released this week. And while Tim McGraw may not know where Portland, Maine is, the tune did manage to get on the airwaves there. The city spokesman says whoever it was that broke McGraw's heart in that song made a good choice moving to Portland.

And she says the mayor would happily give Tim McGraw a personal tour of the city, assuming he can find it. And that's the business on MORNING EDITION from NPR News.

CORNISH: And I'm Audie Cornish.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PORTLAND MAINE")

MCGRAW: (Singing) I ain't going nowhere, and you know that. Portland, Maine, I don't know where that is. Leave your bags in the car; keep it running. I won't pretend...