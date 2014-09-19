© 2021
Hearse Convoy Gets Set To Enter Hell

Published September 19, 2014 at 7:00 AM EDT

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Audie Cornish. Tomorrow a convoy of hearses enters hell - Hell, Michigan, that is. The town embraces its name with an annual Hellfest celebration, featuring a car show from the local club Just Hearse 'N Around. This year, the town hopes its hearse parade - yes, there is one - of 107 hearses. One organizer says collectors make up much of the convoy admitting most local funeral homes won't take part because, well, we are weird people. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.