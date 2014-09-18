© 2021
High School Reconsiders Student's Yearbook Photo

Published September 18, 2014 at 7:01 AM EDT

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

High school yearbook photos aren't exactly glamorous, so Draven Rodriguez, a high school senior in upstate New York, decided to spruce his up by posing with his cat Mr. Bigglesworth, complete with an '80s-style laser show in the background. His school principal rejected the photo, but after some haggling and a petition, it will appear in the yearbook after all - on the principal's page, promoting animal rescue and adoption. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.