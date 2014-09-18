© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Dog From Philadelphia Ends Up In Oregon Shelter

Published September 18, 2014 at 7:14 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If dogs could talk, Gidget would have a story. Someone spotted the Jack Russell Terrier in Portland, Oregon, and brought her to a shelter. She was wearing a microchip, so the shelter was able to learn Gidget is from near Philadelphia. Nobody knows how the dog made it 3,000 miles. But if you ever picked up a short and mysterious hitchhiker, you now know the end of the story.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Actually, Steve, you know the end of the tale.

INSKEEP: That's the tale of the tail. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.