Coca-Cola Revives Surge, A Citrus-Flavored Soda

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And today's last word in Business is a surge of nostalgia. Yesterday Coca Cola revived Surge, its 1990s-era citrus-flavored soda.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Introduced as a competitor to Pepsi's Mountain Dew, it was discontinued in 2003 due to poor sales, but apparently it maintained a cult-like following.

GREENE: It sure did. A Facebook fan group called The Surge Movement has been pressuring Coca-Cola to bring the drink back for years.

CORNISH: The group sold T-shirts and even crowd funded a billboard near Coke headquarters that read, dear coke, we couldn't buy Surge, so we bought this billboard instead.

GREENE: Very catchy. Of course given the role social media played in reviving Surge seems appropriate that the drink is only currently available on Amazon. That's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

CORNISH: And I'm Audie Cornish. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.