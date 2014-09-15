Grandparents Accidentally Tag Themselves As Grandmaster Flash

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Audie Cornish. Hip-hop icon Grandmaster Flash may be old-school, but Facebook took things to a new level. It turns out the social media site's autofill feature substitutes the word grandma with the word Grandmaster Flash. The results - posts like this one - happy birthday to my youngest granddaughter. Love you, Grandmaster Flash. So what does the beat master have to say about all this? His Facebook post - respect grandma and grandpa. P.S. this is hip-hop. And this is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.