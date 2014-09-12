Vikings Star Peterson Indicted On Child Abuse Charges

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has been indicted on child abuse charges in Texas, the AP is reporting, quoting his attorney Rusty Harding.

The news was first reported by MyFox Houston 26 and TMZ.

The charges relate to reckless or negligent injury to one of his sons, who was visiting Peterson in Texas in May. Upon the boy's return to Minnesota, his mother noticed the injuries and took him to a doctor, TMZ reported. The doctor contacted authorities in Texas to report Peterson, the website reported.

Updated At 5:45 a.m. ET Saturday: Released On Bond

Peterson was taken into custody and released after posting a $15,000 bond early Saturday. USA Today says he turned himself in to authorities in Montgomery County, Texas, where he was booked and his mug shot taken.

Our Original Post Continues

Harding told the AP that Peterson is accused of "using a branch, or switch, to spank his son."

The AP adds:

"[Harding] says Peterson has cooperated with authorities and 'used his judgment as a parent to discipline his son.' Hardin says Peterson regrets the incident but never intended to harm the boy."

In a statement on its website, the Vikings said it was in "the process of gathering information regarding the legal situation involving" Peterson. The team later said it had deactivated Peterson from Sunday's game.

(Note: This article previously listed an age for Peterson's son, but different sources are reporting different ages, so the number has been removed.)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.