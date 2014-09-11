© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Nation Remembers 9/11 On 13th Anniversary Of Attacks

By Scott Neuman
Published September 11, 2014 at 9:13 AM EDT
President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and others observe a moment of silence on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday to mark the 13th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and others observe a moment of silence on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday to mark the 13th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Update at 10:40 a.m. ET

On the 13th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Joe Biden gathered on the White House lawn to observe a moment of silence.

The solemn commemoration of the attacks that killed some 3,000 people came just hours after the president addressed the nation on a strategy to "degrade and destroy" Islamic State militants in Iraq — a stark reminder that the so-called "war on terror" appears to be far from over.

At a ceremony at the Pentagon, the president said "we carry on, because as Americans, we do not give in to fear. Ever."

Other Sept. 11-related events scheduled for today include a gathering at New York's ground zero for relatives of victims of the World Trade Center attacks with a reading of names of those killed. A similar ceremony is being held at Shanksville, Pa., in the field where hijacked United Flight 93 went down, killing all 40 passengers and crew aboard.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman