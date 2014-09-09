© 2021
U.S. Flag's History Inspire Mixologists To Get Creative

Published September 9, 2014 at 6:52 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

"The Star-Spangled Banner" is 200. It was in 1814 that Francis Scott Key saw the flag remain flying over a fortress after a British attack. His poem became words to the national anthem. A competition was held for a drink to celebrate U.S.-British friendship sense. The winner, by a National Park Service Ranger, is called a Gunpowder Cream - a mix of rum, English tea and maple syrup - use it for a toast, then pour it on your French toast. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Corrected: September 9, 2014 at 12:00 AM EDT
Earlier, this page said the contest to create a drink that celebrates the U.S.-British friendship was sponsored by the National Park Service. The contest was instead sponsored by the Smithsonian.