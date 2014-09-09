© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Hailo YouTube Ad Points Out Uber's High Rates

Published September 9, 2014 at 5:06 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And today's last word in Business is this ride costs too much.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Or put it this way...

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO)

JIMMY MCMILLAN: Uber's rates? It's too damn high.

INSKEEP: Uber's rates, he says. That's from a new ad posted on YouTube taking on Uber.

GREENE: Uber has become familiar in many cities where people take taxi rides - instead of hailing a cab you summon one through your smartphone.

INSKEEP: And you tend to pay more than if you hailed a cab, sometimes a lot more. Prices escalate on a moment's notice when demand is high.

GREENE: Enter Jimmy McMillan, the man whose voice we hear in the ad.

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO)

MCMILLAN: You might know me from the political party I started - The Rent Is Too Damn High Party, or maybe we went to middle school together. I don't know how you know me. I can't see you. That's not how YouTube works.

INSKEEP: Anyway, Mr. McMillan became famous in 2010 when he ran for governor of New York. Now his message is that Uber charges too much.

GREENE: The ad is a pitch for Hailo which is a competing service. And that is the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.