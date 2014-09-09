Obama Tells Lawmakers He Has Authority He Needs For Islamic State Fight

In a meeting with congressional leaders, President Obama told them he had the authority he needed in the fight against the Islamic State, also known as ISIS or ISIL.

Obama is scheduled to address the nation in prime time on Tuesday. During his speech, he will lay out the strategy he will use to "degrade and ultimately destroy" the militant Sunni group that has taken over several key cities in Iraq.

In a read out of the meeting with congressional leader, the White House said Obama:

"reiterated his belief that the nation is stronger and our efforts more effective when the President and Congress work together to combat a national security threat like ISIL . The President told the Leaders that he would welcome action by the Congress that would aid the overall effort and demonstrate to the world that the United States is united in defeating the threat from ISIL. The President and his team look forward to continuing extensive consultation with Congress."

The bottom line is that it is unlikely that President Obama will ask Congress for authorization to conduct military strikes against the Islamic State.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.