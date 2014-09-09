© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Human Candidate Runs In N.H. Primary

Published September 9, 2014 at 7:08 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

David Montenegro made news in 2012.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HUMAN")

THE KILLERS: (Singing) Are we human or are we dancers?

>>GREENE. He became Human, really. He officially changed his name to Human. He also made news this year when he sued the DMV for refusing to let him have a license plate that said, cops lie. Now he is running for Congress with at least one thing going for him, voters have for years asked for candidates who are more human. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.