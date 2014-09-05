© 2021
Afraid Of Twerking, Vermont High School Cancels Dance

Published September 5, 2014 at 6:31 AM EDT

DON GONYEA, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Don Gonyea. Teenagers in a small town where dancing has been banned - it happened in "Footloose" and now a clampdown in Vermont. In a letter to the town's paper this week the principal of Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington defended canceling this year's homecoming dance. He's worried they'll be twerking - twerking - meetings with student leaders may come next week. Paging Kevin Bacon your services and dance moves are needed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.