Judge Cracks Down On Sockless Attorney

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Summer, the season for casual dress in the workplace, is coming to an end. In Indiana, a judge is already cracking down. He told one lawyer that he could be fined if he doesn't start wearing socks in court. The lawyer has been admonished for this before and reportedly responded - I hate socks. You would expect a more compelling argument from a lawyer. Don, I'm just looking, you have socks on today, right, Don?

DON GONYEA, HOST:

I do, and they match.

