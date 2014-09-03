© 2021
The Pickle Wins Ugly RV Contest

Published September 3, 2014 at 7:29 AM EDT

DON GONYEA, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Don Gonyea with an ugly duckling story, sort of. A 30-year-old motor home called The Pickle wasn't always ugly. But when the dashboard broke, owner Jim Thompson replaced it with plywood. And then he painted it bright green. But that creativity is now paid off. The Pickle won a very attractive thousand dollars in an ugly RV contest. Asked if he'd ever consider repainting it, Thompson said no, it's his wife's favorite color. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.