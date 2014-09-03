© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Halliburton To Pay To Settle Oil Rig Explosion Claims

Published September 3, 2014 at 5:06 AM EDT

DON GONYEA, HOST:

NPR's Business News starts with a settlement over the Gulf oil spill. Halliburton, the Houston-based oil giant has agreed to pay $1.1 billion to settle most of the claims filed after the Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded off the Louisiana coast in 2010. This settlement comes a year after the company admitted to destroying evidence and agreed to a guilty plea for its role in the spell. Much of the money will go to fishermen and coastal property owners affected by the oil spill. A judge still has to approve the deal, and it's subject to a minimum number of plaintiffs signing on. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.