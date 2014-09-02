Officials Try To Lure Birds Away From Blast Site

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Workers want to tear down a span of the Old Bay Bridge from Oakland to San Francisco. They want to tear it down, but birds living there do not. Transportation officials say cormorants are nesting on this band. Efforts to shoo them failed. Demolition will be delayed unless authorities can lure the birds to more attractive real estate. But it's going to be tough to beat that bridge - perfect spot, no traffic, near the water, bay views.