'99 Bottles Of Beer' Inspires Bigger Container To Hold Beer

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good Morning. I'm David Greene. Packs of beer - they come in all sizes. There's your four-pack of craft brews, standard six-pack or party-sized 24-pack. And now this - Steve, will you sing along with me?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Absolutely. (Singing) 99 bottles of beer on the wall - whoops.

(Singing) 99 bottles of beer in the case. Yeah, it's a case. Austin Beerworks launched a 99-pack of beer this week. The case is seven-feet long. It weight 82 pounds. It'll set you back - wait for it - $99.99. Put that to music. It's MORNING EDITION.