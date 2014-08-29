© 2021
'99 Bottles Of Beer' Inspires Bigger Container To Hold Beer

Published August 29, 2014 at 5:29 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good Morning. I'm David Greene. Packs of beer - they come in all sizes. There's your four-pack of craft brews, standard six-pack or party-sized 24-pack. And now this - Steve, will you sing along with me?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Absolutely. (Singing) 99 bottles of beer on the wall - whoops.

GREENE: (Singing) 99 bottles of beer in the case. Yeah, it's a case. Austin Beerworks launched a 99-pack of beer this week. The case is seven-feet long. It weight 82 pounds. It'll set you back - wait for it - $99.99. Put that to music. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.