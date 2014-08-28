Get A Russian Mortgage, Get A Cat

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Today's last word in Business is home sweet home. A Russian bank is hoping to sell more mortgages with an offer; you get a free cat with the mortgage.

(Laughter) Much like your mortgage, the cat is a loan. Cats are delivered to the new residence for a two-hour visit. The bank suggests a photo shoot or maybe a housewarming party.

INSKEEP: In Russia - is this true David? - it's considered good luck for a cat to cross the threshold of a new home.

GREENE: It is indeed.

INSKEEP: OK, well, homeowners who want that luck can choose from 10 different cats pictured online. Supposedly there's no long-term commitment to the cat, only to the mortgage, but it's worth remembering, anybody who knows cats knows very well, that cat will not be leaving until it wants to. That's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

