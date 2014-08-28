© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Jamaica Sets Its Sights On Winter Olympic Hockey Team

Published August 28, 2014 at 6:37 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a possible sequel to "Cool Runnings." That was the Disney movie that tells the story of the first-ever Jamaican Olympic bobsled team. Well, now the Caribbean nation has its sights set on hockey. The Winter Olympics are a long way off, but players recently gathered in Toronto for the Jamaica Olympic Ice Hockey Federation trials. Now, sadly this story is not quite Hollywood-ready yet. The Toronto Sun is accusing Jamaica of poaching Canadians of Jamaican decent. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.