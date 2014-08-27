© 2021
Boston Has Riskiest Drivers, According To Insurance Ranking

Published August 27, 2014 at 5:02 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Today's last word in Business involves your car - or rather, your (imitating a Boston accent) car.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

It involves driving in Boston - Allstate Insurance has a new ranking of cities with the riskiest drivers and Boston is ranked number 1. According to this study, Bostonians get into an accident, on average, every four years.

GREENE: Now, if you're looking for a more relaxed driving experience, try a place with a more relaxed Western accent - Fort Collins, Colorado.

INSKEEP: They're the nation's safest drivers, only averaging a collision every 14 years.

GREENE: That's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep.

GREENE: We'll leave a light on for you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.