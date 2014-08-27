© 2021
Neighbor Tries To Shut Down Lemonade Stand

Published August 27, 2014 at 6:22 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It is hard to think of anything more innocent than a kid running a lemonade stand. Twelve-year-old TJ Guerrero was doing it in Dunedin, Florida. But a neighbor tried to shut him down. He petitioned the city to intervene, saying TJ was causing traffic, not to mention lowering home values. The neighbor's campaign might have left him with a sour taste though because people came in droves to support the 12-year-old and buy lemonade. TJ made 600 bucks in two hours. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.