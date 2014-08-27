Neighbor Tries To Shut Down Lemonade Stand

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Twelve-year-old TJ Guerrero was doing it in Dunedin, Florida. But a neighbor tried to shut him down. He petitioned the city to intervene, saying TJ was causing traffic, not to mention lowering home values. The neighbor's campaign might have left him with a sour taste though because people came in droves to support the 12-year-old and buy lemonade. TJ made 600 bucks in two hours.