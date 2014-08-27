© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Moral To This Story: Don't Lie About Being Kidnapped

Published August 27, 2014 at 6:32 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. A British man was staying late at a party. His girlfriend expected him at home, so he did the courteous thing - he called. The problem was what he said. He told his girlfriend he could not come home because he had been kidnapped. He apparently did not count in the fact that the girlfriend actually cared about him. She panicked. And she called police. Police conducted a search and found the man at the party, fined him and left him there saying they already wasted enough time on the guy. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.