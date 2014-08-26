© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Comic Featuring Superman's Debut Sells For Millions

Published August 26, 2014 at 4:59 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Well, this talk of cartoon characters brings us to the last word in Business. It's a bird; it's a plane; it's a super-expensive Superman.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

It is considered the holy grail of comic books. The 1938 issue of Action Comics Number 1 features the first appearance of Clark Kent.

INSKEEP: Now, if you'd been looking for a comic in 1938, you could've bought this one for a dime.

GREENE: Not anymore. Today it is different. This past weekend, a copy of Action Comics Number 1, described as pristine, sold on eBay for more than 3.2 million bucks.

INSKEEP: Wow. Just think of what the David Greene comic is going to be selling for some day.

GREENE: One has to wonder. That's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.