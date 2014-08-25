© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Director Richard Attenborough Brought Intimacy To Big Ideas

By Bob Mondello
Published August 25, 2014 at 4:06 PM EDT
Richard Attenborough's career in movies spanned decades.
Richard Attenborough's career in movies spanned decades.

When Steven Spielberg was looking for someone who could make dinosaurs seem plausible in Jurassic Park, he asked fellow filmmaker Richard Attenborough to do something he hadn't done in almost 14 years: act. Plenty of performers could look at green screens and convey a sense of wonder. What Attenborough could do while playing the owner of Jurassic Park, figured Spielberg, was flesh out the bigger picture — the why. And when he did, it sounded almost as if he was stating the filmmaking credo he'd lived by all his life.

"I wanted to show them something that wasn't an illusion," Attenborough's park owner tells Laura Dern, as his dream comes crashing down around them. "Something that was real ... something they could see and touch."

That is more or less what Attenborough had been doing for five decades at that point, ever since 1947, when he was so persuasive in a British film noir called Brighton Rock that he risked being typecast as a thug when he played a baby-faced but coldblooded teenager who killed his friends as casually as he killed his enemies.

Director Richard Attenborough won two Academy Awards for <em>Gandhi</em>.
/ AP
/
Director Richard Attenborough won two Academy Awards for <em>Gandhi</em>.

If raising goose flesh was what Attenborough did at the start of his acting career, raising consciousness was his aim once he stepped behind the camera. He personalized cautionary tales in Oh! What A Lovely War and A Bridge Too Far, his epic about military miscalculation.

And he spent 20 years and all of his personal fortune, even mortgaging his house, in a struggle to bring a story about nonviolence to the screen. It was a story Hollywood was convinced would never sell, about how the British empire was brought virtually to its knees by a frail wisp of a man named Gandhi who employed passive resistance and hunger strikes to demand "that the fighting will stop."

That plea was echoed five years later in Cry Freedom, when Attenborough engaged audiences in the struggle against apartheid by concentrating his story on the words and personality of South African activist Steve Biko.

When Attenborough tackled less weighty subjects, the fire sometimes went out of his filmmaking. His movies Chaplin and A Chorus Line didn't connect with audiences. Shadowlands did, although it was arguably a tougher sell — a story of cancer and Christian theology that briefly turned Oxford academic C.S. Lewis into a matinee idol, mostly because Lewis had big ideas

And big ideas were what fired the imagination of Richard Attenborough — ideas that he could turn into something an audience could see and touch.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello