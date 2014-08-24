© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Iceland Lowers Volcano Warning

By Scott Neuman
Published August 24, 2014 at 9:12 AM EDT
A view of a road closure to the Vattnajokull glacier, the site of the Bardarbunga volcano under the Dyngjujokull ice cap in Iceland, on Sunday. Scientists had worried that the volcano might spew steam and ash, but say now that it appears to have quieted.
A view of a road closure to the Vattnajokull glacier, the site of the Bardarbunga volcano under the Dyngjujokull ice cap in Iceland, on Sunday. Scientists had worried that the volcano might spew steam and ash, but say now that it appears to have quieted.

Iceland is lowering the threat level on its Bardarbunga volcano. As we reported on Saturday, the warning had been raised to its highest level — red. Now, scientists in the island nation have ratcheted it down to orange.

Reuters reports:

"The decision came after the office said on its website earlier on Sunday that there were no signs of ongoing volcanic activity at Bardarbunga. The office had raised the risk level after detecting a small eruption under a nearby glacier."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman